Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse 'to move to UK to allow her to judge this year's series'

Motsi Mabuse is reportedly set to move to the UK to ensure she can judge this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Motsi joined the BBC One series as a new judge last year, taking over from Dame Darcey Bussell.

Advertisements

And after proving a hit with both viewers and show bosses, she's been invited back for a second series.

However the ongoing travel restrictions due to the pandemic have made things a lot more difficult than they should be.

The Sun reports that Motsi, who currently lives in Germany with her family, will relocate to the UK to ensure she can take part.

A source told the tabloid: Motsi doesn’t want to take any risks so the current plan is for her and her family to move to the UK for the full run.

"She is going to find a short-term rental. It’s a big upheaval but she loved doing her first series last year and doesn’t want anything to get in the way of her second.”

Advertisements

The news follows claims that Bruno Tonioli may be forced to step down from the show.

He explained earlier this year: "I leave America on Wednesday and come back every Sunday but now it’s impossible and, because of the current travel restrictions, it’s beyond my control."

“Under the current restrictions they just won’t allow it. I don’t know what’s going to happen," he added.

It's said if Bruno can't make it, the show will continue with the three judges.

The next series of Strictly Come Dancing is expected to launch in October, a month later than usual.

Advertisements

The BBC previously confirmed that this year's Strictly would have a shorter run due to the ongoing health crisis.

It's rumoured that the show will launch on October 24 and run for nine weeks until December 19.