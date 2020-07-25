James Jordan rules out Strictly return: 'I'm too old, too fat and too slow'

James Jordan has ruled out a return to the Strictly Come Dancing professional line up.

The dancer appeared on the show between 2006 and 2013 alongside wife and fellow pro Ola Jordan.

After departing the show, James went on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother and won Dancing on Ice.

In a new interview, James said there was little chance of us seeing him back in the ballroom.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I’m too old, too fat and too slow. Let the young ones do it. I like watching them.”

James also spoke about Strictly's upcoming series amid the ongoing pandemic.

A number of changes are expected to be made to make the series work, including a shorter run with fewer celebrities.

James said: “It’s their flagship show and if people are allowed to go in pubs and shops, why can’t Strictly come back?

“That’s as long as they make it safe, which I’m sure they’ll find a way to do"

“More people are sitting at home because of what’s been going on so I think the ratings will actually go up," he added.

This year's Strictly Come Dancing is rumoured to start in October.

The celebrity line up is to be confirmed in due course while the professional cast was announced earlier this year.

Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard have both departed the show, confirming their exits in March.

Confirmed to be making the Strictly 2020 pros are, for the men, Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, and Neil Jones.

Joining them are leading ladies Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.