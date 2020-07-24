Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones has spoken about this year's upcoming series.

The dancer appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday to chat to hosts Ranvir Singh and Adil Ray about the 2020 season.

He said the show's team were "working really hard" to make the show work in the era of social distancing.

"We're getting ready to go into rehearsals, we're going into lockdown," he said. "We're going to have a couple of weeks alone.

"We get tested, make sure we're healthy and then we're going to go into lockdown together just so we can work on all the pro dances, basically."

When it comes to this year's line up, Neil was quizzed on rumours that GMB host Adil may be a part of the line up.

"Normally we find out when you find out!" Neil said. "So, normally we'd be in rehearsals and we'd find out [and ask], 'Okay, how tall is this person? Where do they live? What's going to happen?"

He then quipped to Adil to "get some practise in".

"You're talking generally, obviously," Adil replied.

"Of course!" Neil laughed.

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One later this year.

Other celebs rumoured for the line up include Radio DJ Clara Amfo, actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, TV host Michelle Ackerley and Westlife's Mark Feehily, who could reportedly be a part of Strictly's first ever same sex pairing.

Meanwhile, Neil is joined on the pro line up by Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe together with Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.