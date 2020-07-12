Westlife's Mark Feehily tipped for Strictly's first same sex pairing

Westlife star Mark Feehily has been tipped to appear in Strictly Come Dancing's first same sex pairing.

It's reported that Mark had originally turned down the show because he couldn't commit due to Westlife's tour.

But with that now pushed back to next summer due to the pandemic, Mark is apparently in talks in join the line up again.

The Sun newspaper claims that he could be paired with pro Johannes Radebe in the show's first same-sex pairing.

"Mark is a massive fan of Strictly, and the boys actually performed on the show last year," a source said. “When he was first asked, he reluctantly had to decline because of the tour, but now that that’s off, he’s free to compete.

“Nearly all the celebs are now signed up, but the Beeb are really keen to make this work and get him on board last minute.”

It was recently claimed that Strictly could feature two same sex pairings this year.

A source shared earlier this month: "Everyone assumed producers would simply pair gay pro Johannes Radebe with a male celebrity but they felt that was too obvious. Then there was a suggestion they would opt to put two women together.

"But nobody expected having pairings of both genders."

For now, no celebrity names or pairings have been officially announced by the BBC.

More rumoured names for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, Love Island voice over Iain Stirling and TikTok star Holly H.

It was recently reported that Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will begin a later than usual after the BBC confirmed a shorter series.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," they said. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

Although not yet confirmed, it's rumoured that the show will launch on October 24 and run for nine weeks until December 19.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

Picture credit: Sjwllmz