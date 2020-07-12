This year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special may be cancelled, it's been claimed.

With the main series of Strictly already cut short due to the pandemic, there's set to be no Xmas special at all.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is typically pre-recorded before airing on Christmas Day on BBC One.

The Daily Star on Sunday reports that current restrictions mean its 'too hard' to film the one-off episode.

"To do it under the current guidelines would mean quarantining celebs for two weeks beforehand. It’s just not worth it for one episode," a source alleged. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but producers didn’t feel like they had any choice."

The insider said that the celebs lined up for this year's special will be invited back in 2021.

“The celebrities who were due to take part are devastated. They were thrilled to have the chance to return to Strictly.

“But they’ve been told they won’t miss out because they’ll get to come back in 2021.”

If there is no Strictly Christmas special this year it'll be the first time since Strictly started in 2004 without one.

The news follows recent reports that the main Strictly Come Dancing series will begin a month later than usual in October.

The BBC has already confirmed that this year's Strictly would have a shorter run due to the ongoing health crisis.

"The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year," they said. "The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

It's the latest TV show to be impacted by current restrictions.

ITV has postponed both The Voice UK and Britain's Got Talent live shows until later this year while Love Island was cancelled completely.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was also cancelled while EastEnders has been forced off air after filming was halted in March.

Award shows such as the BRITS, NTAs and BAFTAs have also all been pushed back.

