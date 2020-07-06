Melanie Sykes lined up for Strictly Come Dancing?

TV and radio presenter Melanie Sykes has been rumoured for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing line up.

The telly host, who previously took part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2014, has been rumoured for the dancefloor later this year.

Bookies Ladbrokes have made the odds of Melanie appearing in the ballroom just 7/2.

Ladbrokes spokesperson Alex Apati said: "Strictly chiefs are eyeing up their strongest line-up ever for the next series.

"And Mel Sykes may well be a part of it if the latest odds are anything to go by."

More rumoured names for the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing cast currently include actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, Love Island voice over Iain Stirling and TikTok star Holly H.

However as yet no names have been officially announced by the BBC.

Meanwhile, this year's Strictly could see just the three judges.

Due to travel restrictions amid the ongoing health crisis Bruno Tonioli may be forced to step down from the show.

He explained to The Sun newspaper recently: "I leave America on Wednesday and come back every Sunday but now it’s impossible and, because of the current travel restrictions, it’s beyond my control."

“Under the current restrictions they just won’t allow it. I don’t know what’s going to happen," he added.

It's said if Bruno can't make it, the show will continue with the three judges.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

