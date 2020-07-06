Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley tipped for Strictly Come Dancing

Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley has been tipped for the Strictly Come Dancing line up.

The singer, who previously took part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2015, has been rumoured for the dancefloor this autumn.

Bookies Coral have cut the odds on Tony appearing in the ballroom from 6/1 to 2/1.

“If the rumours are true about Tony Hadley, we could be set for television gold this year on Strictly,” said Coral spokesperson John Hill.

He added: “The Spandau Ballet singer has had his odds slashed by more than half over the last 24 hours.

"This could suggest he is preparing to hit the dance floor."

Other rumoured names for the Strictly Come Dancing line up right now include actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing

Also linked to the cast are Love Island voice over Iain Stirling, Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy TV host Michelle Ackerley, Radio DJ & presenter Maya Jama and TikTok star Holly H.

However as yet no names have been officially confirmed by the BBC.

The next series of Strictly Come Dancing is expected to launch in October, a month later than usual.

The BBC previously confirmed that this year's Strictly would have a shorter run due to the ongoing health crisis.

It's rumoured that the show will launch on October 24 and run for nine weeks until December 19.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.