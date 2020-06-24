Strictly Come Dancing will have a shorter run this year, BBC announce

Strictly Come Dancing's 2020 series will have a shorter run, the BBC has announced.

The BBC today (June 24) issued a latest update on this year's upcoming show.

They said: "The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

"To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

"The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

It's rumoured that the start date - typically in September - will be pushed back with fewer celebs taking part.

Names currently linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, TikTok star Holly H, TV host Michelle Ackerley and Radio DJ presenter Maya Jama.

Also said to have signed up for the upcoming season are Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy, soap stars Jennifer Metcalfe and Sarah Jayne Dunn, and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

It was recently reported by the Daily Star that contestants over 60 won't be a part of the 2020 line up due to as part of health and safety restrictions.

"The virus is far more dangerous for older people, so insurance companies have said it’s not possible to offer cover," a source alleged. "The risk of them catching the virus and suffering severe health problems would be too big.

"So it's simply not possible for the show to sign up any celebs from that age group."

Meanwhile, the show's pro dancers will apparently quarantine together to pre-record this year's group dancers in the summer.

And another modification to the series could see a cabaret style audience with fans seated around tables.

Further changes are expected to take place behind the scenes, with a smaller on-set team of make up artists to look after the judges, celebrities and professionals.

