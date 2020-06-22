Cheryl tipped to replace Bruno Tonioli on Strictly if he can't make live shows

Cheryl has been tipped to replace Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Come Dancing if he's forced to pull out of this year's show.

It was recently reports that Bruno may be forced to sit out the 2020 series due to travel and quarantine restrictions.

The Strictly judge currently appears on both the British version of the show and its American counterpart, Dancing With The Stars.

However his usual weekly transatlantic flights may not be possible this year, with sources suggesting he may be forced to stay in the US.

If Bruno is ruled out, bookies have tipped Cheryl to take his seat.

Coral spokesperson John Hill said: "With doubts over Bruno Tonioli's availability this year, we have slashed the odds on Cheryl being a judge on Strictly in 2020.

"Cheryl has been linked with being a contestant on Strictly for a while and they may just get their target this year, but in the judges' chair, rather than the dance floor."

Bruno has been a judge on the show since the very first series in 2004.

He currently appears on the panel with Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins on BBC One in September.

Names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy, TikTok star Holly H, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, TV host Michelle Ackerley and Radio DJ presenter Maya Jama.

Also rumoured for the line up is Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

The BBC are "trying really hard" to make the series work in the new era of social distancing.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We will continue to review all productions on a case-by- case basis and to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”