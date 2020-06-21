Two Hollyoaks stars 'in talks to join Strictly Come Dancing line up'

Two stars of Hollyoaks are reportedly in talks to join the Strictly Come Dancing line up.

Jennifer Metcalfe and Sarah Jayne Dunn who play Mercedes McQueen and Mandy Richardson respectively have both been tipped for this year's cast.

The Daily Mirror reports that Strictly bosses are keen to sign Jennifer, who previously appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2011.

"Everyone working on the show is very excited at the ­prospect of her signing," a source claimed. “She’s been at the centre of some of Hollyoaks’ biggest ever storylines over the years.

"Only last year, her character was shot as she spun around a dance floor.

“People are joking that it was like her Strictly audition when she filmed those scenes.”

Meanwhile, a source told the Daily Star newspaper that producers have also approached Sarah for a spot on the line up.

"There isn't long before the line-up needs to be confirmed, so Sarah will need to decide soon if she's going to go for it," the insider shared. "Sarah would make the perfect contestant.

"The Hollyoaks cast would all be behind her 100%."

If either Jennifer or Sarah do take part in Strictly they'd be the latest in a long line of Hollyoaks stars to take to the dancefloor.

Past contestants from the Channel 4 soap have included Ricky Whittle, Danny Mac, and Chelsee Healey.

Other names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, TikTok star Holly H, TV host Michelle Ackerley and Radio DJ presenter Maya Jama.

Also said to have signed up for the upcoming season are Sunday Brunch host Tim Lovejoy and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who had to quit last year's show due to injury.

The Strictly Come Dancing line up is generally confirmed in August.

The show typically launches in September on BBC One.

