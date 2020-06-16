Love Island's Iain Stirling tipped for Strictly Come Dancing line up

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling has been tipped for this year's Strictly Come Dancing line up.

The comedian could be heading into the ballroom after ITV announced Love Island wouldn't return to next summer.

Bookies have made Iain one of the favourites to take part in Strictly, following in the footsteps of partner Laura Whitmore who competed in 2016.

A spokesperson for bookmakers Ladbrokes said: "Fans love Iain as the voice of Love Island.

"But without that taking place this summer fans are really hoping they get to see the Scot on the Strictly dancefloor instead."

ITV yesterday confirmed that both this summer and winter's Love Island series had been cancelled.

"Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021," they said.

Meanwhile, other names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include TikTok star Holly H, TV host Michelle Ackerley, Radio DJ presenter Maya Jama, and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

The BBC One series is set to return in the autumn but is facing challenges in the new era of lockdown restrictions and social distancing.

It was recently claimed that Bruno Tonioli may be forced to sit out the 2020 series due to travel and quarantine restrictions.

Bruno currently appears on both the British version of the show and its American counterpart, Dancing With The Stars.

However his usual weekly transatlantic flights may not be possible this year.

“The primary concern is that regular flights would put Bruno at risk of catching the virus," a source told the Daily Star. “And on a logistical level he may need to quarantine every time he arrives back in Britain, which obviously isn’t viable if he needs to be back in the US just a few days later."

The source added: "Producers don’t want to take any chances. Bruno’s health is the priority."

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins in September.