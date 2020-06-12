Jamie Laing reveals truth about his Strictly Come Dancing injury

Jamie Laing has revealed the truth about his injury on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Made In Chelsea's Jamie had to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 following the launch show due to injury.

He had to quit after hurting his foot ahead of the first live show, never getting the opportunity to perform for the judges.

Speaking to hosts Joanna Chimonides and Stephen Leng on FUBAR Radio's Access All Areas this week, Jamie shared all about his short lived stint on the show.

Jamie compared his dancing to ‘Billy Elliot’ and claimed he would've won last year's series.

He said: “I would have f*****g won that! One hundred percent, I had that! And someone frickin’ snapped my ligament!”

Jamie, who also spoke about his new podcast, Six Degrees from Jamie and Spencer, went on to reveal the surprise reason he really injured his foot: “To tell you a little secret, the reason why I got it [the injury] was because I bought on Amazon these little things called lifts that give you a little bit more height in the old shoes.

"Yeah, don’t buy those! Terrible things!”

It was recently reported that Jamie is being lined up for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 cast and is "fighting fit".

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Jamie has been in contact with the BBC and has confirmed he’s fighting fit and that he’s more than able to take part in the next series.

“Having a place on TV’s most prestigious dancing show, then having it taken away through something that was no fault of his own was a bitter pill to swallow.

“Knowing he can come back and give it another shot has made him really excited.”

Following Jamie's exit last year, Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher was dropped in to join the show at the last minute.

Kelvin was partnered with pro dancer Oti Mabuse and the pair went on to win the 2019 series.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in the autumn.

The show typically launches in September and runs through to December, lockdown permitting.