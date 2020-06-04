Strictly Come Dancing could feature a cabaret style audience this year

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have reportedly worked out a way to keep a live audience on the show.

The BBC One series is set to return in September but could face challenges in the new era of lockdown restrictions and social distancing.

It was expected that the show's live studio audience would have to be scrapped but it seems there may be an alternative.

It's been reported that producers are looking at seating audience members around tables in a cabaret style setup.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “Strictly bosses know a huge part of the atmosphere of the show is the audience.

“Even though the social distancing would mean fewer people in the studio, it’s much better than nothing.

“The idea of the tables is a smart one because it would give the studio the feel of an old-school cabaret club.

“If it proves successful, they may even consider keeping it.”

The tabloid claims that guests invited - including friends and family of the contestants - will be kept to an "absolute minimum"

Further changes are reported to take place behind the scenes, with a smaller on-set team of make up artists to look after the judges, celebrities and professionals.

“Of course it’s not the best news for those super fans of the show but ultimately, the safety of everyone who works on Strictly, and those performing, is the priority," the source added.

A spokesperson for the BBC commented on the reports: “We will continue to review all productions on a case-by- case basis and to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include TikTok star Holly H, TV host Michelle Ackerley, Radio DJ presenter Maya Jama, and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins on BBC One in September.

