Shirley Ballas '99 percent sure' Strictly Come Dancing will go ahead

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas says she's '99 percent sure' the show will go ahead this year.

The BBC One series is set to return in the autumn but is facing challenges in the new era of lockdown restrictions and social distancing.

However Strictly's head judge is confident the show will make it to screens.

She told Hello! magazine: "Of course everything changes day-to-day but I have spoken to Strictly's executive producer, and I am 99 percent sure that we will be on screens in one form or another.

"We all realise that when the colder months come, we need some glitz and glamour – it's like going to Hollywood or Vegas and it's something that the whole family can enjoy."

She added: "It's imperative that the show goes ahead so you can bet your trolley they are doing their best to get it on."

It's been reported that producers are looking at a number of ways to make the 2020 series work.

It's likely that the studio audience will be banned while celebs over 60 may be ruled out of competing.

Bosses are rumoured to have turned to social media in a bid to attract younger contestants.

They're said to include TikTok star Holly H, cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch and Zoe Sugg aka Zoella, sister of past Strictly contestant Joe Sugg.

Other names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year TV host Michelle Ackerley, Radio DJ presenter Maya Jama, and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins on BBC One in September.