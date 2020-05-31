Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly considering outdoor performances for this year's show.

With social distancing set to mean no studio audience, producers are looking at ways to add more atmosphere to the performances.

And it could mean celebrities and pro dancers leaving the ballroom all together.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “Location-wise they are considering scenic locations from rooftops, gardens to town squares and historical ballrooms – anywhere which not only looks great, but can work without a studio audience.

“Crew can come in and prepare the scene, light it beautifully, display props and set up cameras and get out of the way for the celebrity couple’s big performance.”

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is expected to begin in September.

As yet the BBC has not announced any details about what changes we can expect to see for this year's show or who will be taking part.

It was recently claimed that bookers were having to look for younger celebrity contestants with insurance companies refusing to cover those over 60.

"The virus is far more dangerous for older people, so insurance companies have said it’s not possible to offer cover," a source alleged to the Daily Star newspaper. "The risk of them catching the virus and suffering severe health problems would be too big.

"So it's simply not possible for the show to sign up any celebs from that age group."

Bosses are rumoured to have turned to social media in a bid to attract younger contestants.

They're said to include TikTok star Holly H, cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch and Zoe Sugg aka Zoella, sister of past Strictly contestant Joe Sugg.

Other names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama, and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

More rumoured contestants are singer, musician and presenter Myleene Klass and TV host Michelle Ackerley.

