Strictly Come Dancing 'forced to ban celebs over 60 from this year's show'

Strictly Come Dancing has reportedly been forced to 'ban' over 60s from competing on this year's show.

Casting for the 2020 series is said to be well underway but the current health crisis may see restrictions on who can take part.

A report in the Daily Star claims that insurers are not offering cover on those over the age of 60, ruling them out of the show.

"The virus is far more dangerous for older people, so insurance companies have said it’s not possible to offer cover," a source alleged. "The risk of them catching the virus and suffering severe health problems would be too big.

"So it's simply not possible for the show to sign up any celebs from that age group."

Bosses are rumoured to have turned to social media in a bid to attract younger contestants.

They're said to include TikTok star Holly H, cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch and Zoe Sugg aka Zoella, sister of past Strictly contestant Joe Sugg.

Other names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama, screenwriter and wife of Jonathan Ross, Jane Goldman and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

More rumoured contestants are singer, musician and presenter Myleene Klass, actress and comedian Catherine Tate and actress Lucy Fallon.

As yet however no names have been officially confirmed for the show.

Strictly Come Dancing typically launches in September on BBC One.

It's expected this year's series will air without a studio audience while the traditional trip to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom is also likely to be dropped.

