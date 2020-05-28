It's hoped this year's Strictly Come Dancing will air without any major changes.

The BBC One series is set to return in the autumn but has been facing challenges in the new era of social distancing.

However the relaxing of rules is expected to allow the 2020 show to go ahead with only a few differences to the format.

“Strictly is the jewel in the crown, so they’re doing everything in their power to make sure it will go ahead as seamlessly as possible," a source told The Sun newspaper.

The insider claimed at one point producers considered hiring a hotel with a ballroom to film the series, quarantining the entire cast and crew together.

Now it's looking likely that there will be little difference from the show we've watched for the past 15 years.

The source added: “Hopefully further lockdown easing will play to the show’s advantage and not too much will have to change from a normal production.

“The BBC hopes to have more news in the coming weeks.”

One change that is still expected is the removal of the live studio audience.

Venues across the UK from TV studios to theatres are currently closed to large public gatherings with such restrictions expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins in September on BBC One.

Names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama, screenwriter and wife of Jonathan Ross, Jane Goldman and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

