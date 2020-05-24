Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly looking to sign social media stars for the 2020 line up.

It comes amid claims that older celebrities may not be able to compete in this year's series.

Planning for Strictly's upcoming run is now well underway amid lockdown and social distancing restrictions.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Strictly bosses are keen to sign big social stars for the line up.

They're said to include TikTok star Holly H, cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch and Zoe Sugg aka Zoella, sister of past Strictly contestant Joe Sugg.

A source said: "Joe and Saffron proved booking a big name from social media attracts a younger audience and provides a huge reach to promote the show.

“Holly H, Mrs Hinch and Zoella are very much on the bookers’ radar."

Dragon’s Den star Kelly Hoppen has been rumoured for the cast too.

The insider added: “They also plan to meet Kelly Hoppen, who is a massive fan of the programme and tuned in religiously when her pal and fellow Dragon Deborah Meaden took part in 2013.”

Meanwhile it's been reported that some older celebrities have been ruled out of the competition due to insurance amid the ongoing health crisis.

"The virus is far more dangerous for older people, so insurance companies have said it's not possible to offer cover," a source shared with the Daily Star on Sunday. "The risk of them catching the virus and suffering severe health problems would be too big.

"The older ones are often the veteran stars who everyone has been following for years. Viewers love to see them giving it a go. Execs are devastated because they've had to lose some really great names."

Other names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama, screenwriter and wife of Jonathan Ross, Jane Goldman and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

More rumoured contestants are singer, musician and presenter Myleene Klass, actress and comedian Catherine Tate and actress Lucy Fallon.

Strictly Come Dancing typically launches in September on BBC One.

Picture Credit: Instagram/ITV