Myleene Klass is the latest name rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer, musician and presenter first rose to fame as part of pop group Hear'Say which were put together on ITV reality series Popstars in 2001.

Advertisements

Now the former I'm A Celebrity camper could be set for a very different reality TV challenge.

The Daily Star newspaper reports that Strictly Come Dancing bosses are in talks to sign Myleene for this year's series.

And she could be joined by former Popstars judge Nicki Chapman.

The paper claims producers are also keen to sign Nikki, who was once a judge alongside Simon Cowell on Pop Idol and now hosts BBC shows including Escape to the Country.

A source said: “Strictly want both to be in the line-up. They are household names and haven’t really worked together since Popstars so it would be an amazing reunion.”

Other names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up include Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama, social media star Holly H, screenwriter and wife of Jonathan Ross, Jane Goldman and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

More rumoured contestants are The Chaser, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, actress and comedian Catherine Tate, loveable TV personality Stacey Solomon and Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins in September on BBC One.