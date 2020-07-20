Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has shared the latest on the show.

The BBC One series is set to return in the autumn but is facing challenges in the new era of travel restrictions and social distancing.

So far a number of TV shows have been shortened, postponed or cancelled completely.

Katya said bosses are determined to bring Strictly to screens this year although there will be "adjustments".

"I just can’t wait. I think in these times especially people need to Strictly sparkle back on their screens," she told the Daily Mirror newspaper. "Whether it was going to go ahead or not was a bit gloomy but we’re back. It's going to be entertaining.

"I think people will accept it. Adjustments will have to be made of course and we will have to stick to the guidelines."

Katya added: "The team is working very hard to make it as original as possible. People will be just happy to have it on their screens no matter what way.

"I just can’t wait to see everybody. I just miss them so much the whole team."

Meanwhile, Katya recently revealed how she had spent lockdown supporting the NHS and hasn't danced "at all".

Speaking to FUBAR Radio’s Access All Areas, Katya told hosts Joanna Chimonides and Stephen Leng she had signed up to be an NHS Volunteer Responder

Katya explained: “I live in quite a small town and there hasn’t been anything going on. Then today the alarm went off on my phone and I’m like, ‘what’s going on? I don’t know what to do!’

"It was one of the patients. An elderly couple needed their medicine picking up from the pharmacy and taking to them and I was buzzing!”

She added: “Do you know what’s really funny? The one thing I haven’t done at all during the lockdown is dancing! I swear, I did one class, I led one class, and that’s it. I’ve not danced at all!”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.

The show typically begins in September.