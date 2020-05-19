Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly looking to sign screenwriter and wife of Jonathan Ross Jane Goldman.

The 49-year-old has worked on films including the Kingsman: The Secret Service and it's sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle as well as X-Men: First Class.

Jane has been married to chat show host Jonathan Ross since 1988.

The Sun newspaper reports that Jane is currently in 'advanced talks' to join this year's Strictly line up.

“Jane is one of the names at the top of the list for this year’s show," a source told the tabloid. “She has told friends she would love to have a whirl on the dancefloor."

The source claimed that Jane already knows Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood who has "encouraged her to give it a whirl."

“Jane is a huge name in her own right and she’s co-written huge Hollywood films. To have her on board would be brilliant," they added.

A spokesperson for the BBC declined to comment on the speculation.

Other names currently rumoured for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up include Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing and The Chaser, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett.

Also tipped for the cast are TikTok star Holly H, actress and comedian Catherine Tate, TV personality Stacey Solomon and former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins in September on BBC One.

Picture credit: BBC/Gage Skidmore