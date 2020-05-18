Strictly Come Dancing will reportedly drop its Blackpool special to keep the show on air.

Group dances and the studio audience are also both likely to be axed for this year's series, it's been reported.

Producers are said to be working hard on arrangements which will allow the series to go ahead in the era of social distancing.

"Strictly will be a very different show this year. A lot of the things fans love have been dropped," a source told the Daily Star on Sunday newspaper. "Group dances and a studio audience just can't happen with social distancing.

"Cancelling Blackpool weekend was not an easy decision. But doing it in the current climate is too difficult.

"It isn't worth doing if there won't be a crowd."

Meanwhile, BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore recently revealed bosses were looking at quarantining couples to keep them safe.

She told The Times: "We're looking at how that would work. Could you quarantine people? Can we test everyone before filming?

"There's a lot of work being done. It's a big task."

Names currently rumoured for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up include Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing and The Chaser, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett.

Also tipped for the cast are TikTok star Holly H, actress and comedian Catherine Tate, TV personality Stacey Solomon and former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins in September on BBC One.

