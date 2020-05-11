Strictly Come Dancing bosses have shared their contingency plans for this year's series.

Planning for the 2020 season is now well underway with the show due to launch in September.

But the current lockdown and social distancing restrictions have left producers struggling to make the show work.

BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore revealed one of the options being put forward is quarantining couples.

She told The Times: "We're looking at how that would work. Could you quarantine people? Can we test everyone before filming? There's a lot of work being done. It's a big task."

Further proposed changes to the show include temperature checks, glass divides and no studio audience.

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood meanwhile has suggested celebs and professionals could have to dance apart.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: "We did it in Australia without a live studio audience. People think you can’t do dancing if you’re not dancing close to a partner but you can.

"You can remain two metres apart in The Charleston. You can do jazz. You can do Fred [Astaire] and Ginger [Rogers] stuff that’s side-by-side.

"There are so many different forms of dance you can do — contemporary. We have to go by the Government guidelines, but I don’t see why Strictly can’t go on."

A BBC spokesperson said: "We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

Names currently rumoured for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up include Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, actress Michelle Keegan and The Chaser, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett.

Also tipped for the cast are Actress and comedian Catherine Tate, TV personality Stacey Solomon and former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon.

Strictly Come Dancing typically launches in September on BBC One.

