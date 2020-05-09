AJ and Curtis Pritchard want to host Britain's Got Talent

Watch out Ant and Dec! AJ and Curtis Pritchard have revealed hopes of hosting Britain's Got Talent.

Former Strictly pro AJ and Love Island star Curtis said want to team up as presenters and they have big ambitions.

After leaving Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year, AJ said: "The number one variety show is Britain's Got Talent. That would be the dream show."

Brother AJ Curtis added: "Our dream would also be to create our own. To present our own creation would be magical."

AJ continued: "Yeah something like the kind of TV Bruce Forsyth did."

Speaking to new! magazine, AJ went on to say he had no plans to return to Strictly as a pro dancer.

He said: "If I was going to go back, I would go back in a different capacity. But it's a fantastic show and I'll always have love for it."

Explaining his decision to quit, AJ added: "I'd thought about it for a year. I've done four fantastic years, which I've absolutely loved, an it's good to end on a high, and pursue things that make you passionate.

"I feel like if you stick with a show for too long, maybe you'll become sad and leave on a low. So leaving on a high was the main thing and the team has been very supportive."

AJ stepped down from the BBC One show in March.

A statement at the time read: "After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.

"AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity. AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career. He is excited for you all to join him on the next chapter of his journey."

As well as TV presenting, it's since been claimed that AJ is in talks to join I'm A Celebrity for its latest series.