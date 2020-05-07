Strictly Come Dancing's upcoming run will reportedly see the show's first same sex pairing.

It follows ITV's Dancing On Ice featuring Steps star Ian ‘H’ Watkins skating with pro Matt Evers in its latest series.

According to The Sun newspaper, pro dancer Johannes Radebe is the favourite to be paired with a male celeb.

Last year saw Johannes dance with Graziano Di Prima as part of a professional group routine seen by many as a step towards a same-sex celebrity and pro pairing.

A source shared: "Many of Strictly’s stars have called on producers to cast a same-sex couple for the past few years and it’s been decided this will be the year.

“Johannes made history with Graziano in the last series by becoming the first same-sex dancers to perform and he’s made no secret of how keen he’d be to take on the role.

“None of the dancers have been ruled out of the running but Johannes has been the most vocal about stepping forward and making history again on the series.

The BBC previously said they were "completely open" to same-sex pairings on the show.

In a statement, they explained: "Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and we are proud to have featured same-sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.

"We are completely open to the prospect of including same-sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers in the future, should the opportunity arise."

However Bruno Tonioli recently said he doesn't want a same-sex couple on Strictly Come Dancing just to get headlines.

The Strictly judge wants to see the show's first same sex celebrity and pro pairing only when it's with the "right person".

He said earlier in 2020: “We would have to be very careful because we wouldn’t want to do it just to get headlines."

"It has to be the right person and couple for it to work."

Added Bruno: "The search needs to start and it’s something that is possible."

"But it shouldn’t be headline chasing."

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One in the autumn.

