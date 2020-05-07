Stacey Solomon a favourite to take part in Strictly Come Dancing this year

Stacey Solomon is one of the favourites to take part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Loveable TV personality Stacey Solomon is rumoured to be taking part in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing with her odds beginning to crumble.

The bubbly character would attract plenty of viewers to the show and bookies BoyleSports had to react fast on Wednesday morning after her initial price of 16/1 took a hammering. The X Factor star is now 10/1 to take part to try and add another dancing trophy to the mantelpiece.

Meanwhile, Jamie Laing is the favourite to compete for the coveted Glitterball after the Made In Chelsea star was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Stacey Solomon made headlines when finishing in third place in the 2009 X Factor competition. Solomon also won the 10th series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! and punters are beginning to show support for the fun television star to take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

"The singer is now 10/1 from 16/1 while Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing remains a 4/5 chance following strong reports.”

Other celebrity names rumoured for the series already include Radio 1 DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama, comedian Catherine Tate and actress Michelle Keegan.

Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd and TV host Lorraine Kelly have also been linked to the series.

It was recently reported that the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up will reportedly feature some of the biggest names yet.

The ongoing lockdown is said to have encouraged a number of celebs to say yes to the show due to cancellations of other TV, music and theatre projects.

An insider told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "We’ve signed up people we’ve been after for absolutely ages, who have said they were keen but were always tied up with other work.

“Lots are saying yes who have said no before, simply because they’ve actually got the time to fit it in their schedules.”

While Strictly may be getting names there remains questions over how the series will be filmed this year.

The BBC has recently revealed that airing the series without an audience is one option currently on the table.

Meanwhile, other plans for the series are said to include a shorter run with double eliminations.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins in September on BBC One.