Strictly Come Dancing start date could be delayed to keep show on air this year

The start date of Strictly Come Dancing could be delayed this year.

Planning for the new series is well underway but uncertainty surrounds the show given the current social distancing restrictions.

Pro dancer Anton Du Beke has suggested that the show could be pushed back if required.

He said during an appearance on Good Morning Britain: "The celebrities don't get involved until the beginning of September. So there's that contingency that we could move it back."

However Anton added: "No one knows anything yet because the lockdown is still going on."

Also appearing on the show was Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

He revealed how in the recent Australian version, couples self-isolated in hotel rooms and did performances outside.

"One couple went onto a roof top, which was absolutely fantastic and did the dance live on their hotel rooftop. It was absolutely gorgeous! The sunset, the slight breeze going... it was absolutely amazing," he explained.

As for the UK version, Craig shared: "We have our fingers crossed obviously. There are ways about it of course if you remain two metres apart or whatever the rules might be at the time.

"We want to see it back, the audience desperately want to see it back. There is a contingency plan with the producers to bring it to the nation."

Craig pointed out a number of dances such as the Charleston, contemporary and street routines could be performed without interaction.

He added: "It's such a wonderful, happy show - everyone knows it's the lead up to Christmas, people want to feel good about themselves and what better way of doing it?

"I am pretty much on board that it will happen, we are keeping our fingers crossed."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.