Maya Jama 'offered six figure deal for Strictly Come Dancing'

Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama is reportedly in talks to join the Strictly Come Dancing line up.

There is said to be a "six-figure fee on the table" for Maya as bosses attempt to cast celebs for the autumn show.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “Maya ticks every box. She is young, beautiful, popular, bright, talented and has a big social media following.

"To get her this year would be a real coup. They have a six-figure fee on the table.”

Other names currently rumoured for the cast include comedian Catherine Tate and actress Michelle Keegan.

Also reportedly in the running is Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing who was forced to quit last year's show just before the launch due to an injury.

However the current series is said to be under threat due to the continuing global health crisis.

So far a number of TV shows have been shortened, postponed or cancelled completely.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "This is a logistical nightmare.

"There have been many, many contingency meetings about what is going to happen.

"The hope is that the scheduling will remain the same but people have been warned that postponing until early next year is a distinct possibility. The main priority for the BBC is that everyone is kept safe. It is a massive show but what’s more important right now is protecting lives."

Other options could include a shorter run with double eliminations.

There's also the possibility that there won't be a studio audience for the performances, depending on restrictions in place come the autumn.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins in September on BBC One.