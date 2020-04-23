Strictly Come Dancing 'offering celebs double pay to sign up for new series'

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly making big money offers to sign stars for this year's show.

The current series is said to be under threat due to the continuing global health crisis.

So far a number of TV shows have been shortened, postponed or cancelled completely.

Planning is well underway for Strictly Come Dancing's new series in the autumn, but sources say that casting has been "difficult" due to the current situation.

The Sun reports that the casting team has been told to offer double what they usually would in order to sign names.

"Producers are keen for Strictly to remain the jewel in the BBC’s crown," an insider said. “Bookers have been told they can [offer] as much as double what they’ve paid for stars in the past.”

It's also been suggested that bosses hope they'll be able to sign some bigger names due to other projects being cancelled.

Names currently rumoured for the cast include comedian Catherine Tate and actress Michelle Keegan.

Also reportedly in the running is Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing who was forced to quit last year's show just before the launch due to an injury.

As yet however no names have been officially confirmed for the celebrity line up.

Meanwhile, it's been claimed that there could be double eliminations on this year's show if its forced to have a shorter run.

There's also the possibility that there won't be a studio audience for the performances, depending on restrictions in place come the autumn.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins in September on BBC One.

The BBC previously announced the pro line up for 2020, with AJ Pritchard and Kevin Clifton both leaving the cast.

Currently confirmed to be making the Strictly 2020 professionals are, for the men, Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, and Neil Jones.

Joining them are leading ladies Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.

