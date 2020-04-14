Actress and comedian Catherine Tate is reportedly being lined up for Strictly Come Dancing.

Catherine is best known for her self-titled sketch show and its regular characters including foul-mouthed Nan and Lauren 'Am I bovvered?' Cooper.

She's also had starring roles on Doctor Who and The Office in the US.

Now Catherine could be set for the Strictly ballroom, with producers said to be working on a "big money" offer to sign the star.

"The channel is willing to pay big money as she is already a household name and will be a hit with viewers," a source told the Daily Mirror newspaper.

A spokesperson for the BBC said of the rumours: "We don’t comment on speculation".

Other names linked to Strictly Come Dancing this year include actress Michelle Keegan after she recently left the cast of Our Girl.

The former Coronation Street star has led the BBC series since 2016 but this year's fourth outing will be her last.

A source claimed to The Sun newspaper that Michelle could now be heading for Strictly Come Dancing in the autumn.

They said: "Michelle ticks all the boxes. She's glamorous, hugely popular and loves the show too. Producers are desperate to try and sign her up.

"They know that getting her to agree would be a massive coup and are hoping she will do it."

For now, no names have been confirmed for the 2020 Strictly cast.

The line up is usually confirmed from August with the show starting on TV in September.