The next series of Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly at risk amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Many TV shows have already been forced to pause production, postpone air dates or get cancelled completely.

And while Strictly's return to TV in the autumn may be some way away, the current pandemic is already said to be causing issues behind the scenes.

The Sun newspaper reports that currently there are no celebs signed up for the series.

They shared: "By this stage, we would normally expect to be starting to cast stars for the show. But so far no one is on board for 2020.

“The hope is that the casting team have more success in the weeks to come.”

Another source said: "We are taking things one day at a time at the moment. The situation is not yet urgent as we still have - for now - time.

“But there are talks ongoing about how we would cope with different scenarios."

It's claimed that the show could be "very different to previous years" with potentially no studio audience or a shorter run.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Alongside casting the celebrity line up, show bosses are also in need of new pro dancers.

It folows Strictly Come Dancing producers reportedly being left 'blindsided' by AJ Pritchard's decision to quit the show.

AJ had been announced by the BBC as one of this year's pro dancers before revealing last week that he was leaving the series.

A statement from AJ's team read: "After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.

"AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity. "AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career. He is excited for you all to join him on the next chapter of his journey."

"As well as facing a search for big names, the bosses need to replace one of their top male dancers," a source said.

Currently confirmed to be making the Strictly 2020 pros are, for the men, Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, and Neil Jones. Joining them are leading ladies Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.

The series typically begins in September on BBC One.