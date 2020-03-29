Strictly Come Dancing bosses were reportedly left 'blindsided' by AJ Pritchard's decision to quit the show.

AJ had been announced by the BBC as one of this year's pro dancers before revealing last week that he was leaving the series.

A statement from AJ's team read: "After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.

"AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity.

"AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career. He is excited for you all to join him on the next chapter of his journey."

AJ's exit following Kevin Clifton also quitting the series as a pro dancer.

The Sun reports that the double exit has been a "blow" to bosses who are already struggling to prepare for the series due to the ongoing pandemic.

A source shared with the newspaper: "Things are really tough at the moment. The show doesn’t come back until the Autumn but, by now, the programme would have liked to have one or two big celeb names signed up.

“So far there is nobody on the books. Everything has been put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Now, as well as facing a search for big names, the bosses need to replace one of their top male dancers."

Currently confirmed to be making the Strictly 2020 pros are, for the men, Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, and Neil Jones.

Joining them are leading ladies Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.

The series typically begins in September on BBC One.

Rumoured celebs for the line up include actress Michelle Keegan and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.