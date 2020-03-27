AJ Pritchard reveals exactly why he quit Strictly Come Dancing

AJ Pritchard has revealed exactly why he left Strictly Come Dancing.

AJ announced earlier this month (March) that he was stepping down from the BBC One series after four years.

Now AJ has detailed his reasons for leaving the show in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

He explained how he was 'relieved' to be quitting the show saying that it will allow him to have his "own brand".

"There were things I couldn’t do because of the Strictly brand and the time involved," he shared with the tabloid. “It took up six months of my life, some days I would work 18-hour days because I was dancing and choreographing.

“I didn’t have a life and I wanted to be able to do more."

AJ continued: “I want to show people what I’m about — not just, ‘Here’s my celebrity partner this year that I’m going to showcase’.

“I did have to turn down things in the past, which I was upset about sometimes, but I understood I was part of Strictly Come Dancing. Now I am going to pursue things I didn’t have the time for. It’s the right move."

In the interview, AJ also opened up on Strictly's tough training and performance schedule as well as all the rumours about the so-called Strictly curse.

As for what's next for AJ, a spokesperson revealed he was set to "explore opportunities in the presenting world" alongside his brother Curtis.

Following AJ's announcement earlier this week, the Strictly team said in a statement: "We would like to thank AJ for four Fantastic years on Strictly Come Dancing.

"He is a brilliant dancer who reached three semi-finals during his time on the show.

"He will be missed by fans and the Strictly family. We wish him all the best For the future."

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year.

The BBC previously announced that the professionals line up for 2020 will include, for the men Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, and Neil Jones.

Joining them are ladies Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.