Judge Rinder says he's been invited to return to Strictly Come Dancing in a same-sex couple for the Christmas special.

The TV judge - real name Robert Rinder - took part in Strictly in 2016 with pro dancer Oksana Platero.

The pair had quite the successful run, making it through to the Quarter Finals and finishing in fifth place.

Now Rinder has told how he's been invited back to take part in the 2020 Christmas special as part of a same-sex couple.

He shared with OK! Magazine: "I was offered next year's Christmas special with a same-sex dancer.

"I'd do anything. I've danced on stage with [Strictly pro] Anton Du Beke for a Grenfell Tower benefit."

While his appearance on the show is yet to be confirmed, Rinder went on to say that a same-sex couple on Strictly is "inevitable".

The BBC previously said they were "completely open" to same-sex pairings on the show.

In a statement, they explained: "Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and we are proud to have featured same-sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.

"We are completely open to the prospect of including same-sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers in the future, should the opportunity arise."

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One in the autumn.

ITV's Dancing On Ice recently featured its first same-sex couple with Ian ‘H’ Watkins skating with professional Matt Evers.

H had revealed he wouldn't have taken part in the series had the same-sex partnership not happened.

He told The Sun newspaper: “If they had said no, I would have pulled out because it means so much to me.

“I know who I am. I’m a dad, so my kids will be watching it, so I want them to see me as my authentic self.”