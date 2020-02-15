Why Alan Carr turns down Strictly Come Dancing 'every year'

Alan Carr has revealed he's turned down Strictly Come Dancing "every year".

The comedian and presenter says he's regularly approached by BBC bosses but won't ever take part for one particular reason.

Alan said this week: "They ask me to do it every year, and I say, 'No' because it's too much like hard work.

"And you know why? Those s***ty VTs in the middle, 'I'm going to learn the salsa, so I'm going to a dips factory'.

"I haven't got time to go to Chester Zoo. I would do it but none of that faffing about, I need to concentrate."

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Alan went on to reveal that he does have one signature move.

He explained: "I used to be able to slut drop, but I can't anymore, I'm at that age. I like 'Oops Up Side Your Head' because you get to sit down!"

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will air in the autumn.

As yet no names have been confirmed for the 2020 line up but there have been some rumours.

It's been claimed that Jamie Laing is set to take part after being forced out of last year's series.

Made In Chelsea's Jamie had to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 following the launch show due to injury.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Jamie has been in contact with the BBC and has confirmed he’s fighting fit and that he’s more than able to take part in the next series.

“Having a place on TV’s most prestigious dancing show, then having it taken away through something that was no fault of his own was a bitter pill to swallow. Knowing he can come back and give it another shot has made him really excited.”

Strictly Come Dancing typically launches in September and runs through to December.

It was recently reported that Motsi Mabuse will return to the Strictly judging panel after making her debut last year in place of Dame Darcey Bussell.

Motsi - sister to pro dancer Oti Mabuse - is to return alongside regular judges Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood