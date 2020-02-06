Jamie Laing is set to take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020 after being forced out of last year's series.

Made In Chelsea's Jamie had to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 following the launch show due to injury.

He had to quit after hurting his foot ahead of the first live show, never getting the opportunity to perform for the judges.

Now it's been reported that Jamie is being lined up for the 2020 cast and and is "fighting fit".

A source told The Sun newspaper today: “Jamie has been in contact with the BBC and has confirmed he’s fighting fit and that he’s more than able to take part in the next series.

“Having a place on TV’s most prestigious dancing show, then having it taken away through something that was no fault of his own was a bitter pill to swallow.

“Knowing he can come back and give it another shot has made him really excited.”

Speaking last year, Jamie confessed he was left in tears after being ruled out of the show.

Jamie admitted: "I cried! I just wanted to be Madonna! When you're in a show like that, you become friends with everyone, it's pretty upsetting.

"I was saying to everyone it's a dance show why am I getting so upset."

Recalling suffering his injury, Jamie told ITV's This Morning: "The training was all good, I thought I was Billy Elliot. But it came to the day and it started to hurt. During the performance I slid towards the wonderful Oti, and as I popped up it felt like someone had hit me with a belt on the back of my foot.

"It was like a stepped on glass but being British you just smile and go through the entire thing.

"Everyone [the specialists] said it's not going to be alright, it's eight weeks in a boot."

Following Jamie's exit, Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher was parachuted in to join the show.

Kelvin was partnered with pro dancer Oti Mabuse and the pair went on to win the 2019 series.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in the autumn.

The show typically launches in September and runs through to December.