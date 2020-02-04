Motsi Mabuse 'will return to Strictly Come Dancing judging panel'

Motsi Mabuse is set to return to Strictly Come Dancing's judging panel, it's been reported.

Motsi joined the BBC One series as a new judge last year, taking over from Dame Darcey Bussell.

And after proving a hit with both viewers and show bosses, she's been invited back for a second series.

The Sun reports that Motsi - sister to pro dancer Oti Mabuse - is to return alongside regular judges Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood as well as head judge Shirley Ballas, who took over from Len Goodman in 2017.

A source told the newspaper: “Producers were delighted with Motsi because she brought so much to the table, with plenty of glamour, opinion and humour.

“They’re really happy with the line-up so want to keep the chemistry. Bosses also want to expand her brand to other show formats, like Oti has with The Greatest Dancer.

“The pair also proved they could be professional together on screen, despite being siblings, and nipping potential favouritism issues in the bud.”

Appearing on The Graham Norton's New Year's special recently, Motsi revealed how she first landed the job last year.

She shared: "When Darcey left I was in Germany and called my sister to ask what was happening and we were joking that they should call me.

"And then they did! At first, I was like, 'I am so honoured, this is such amazing news,' and then I was like, 'I don't want to do it, this is too much,' then I was like, 'I want to do it.'

"Then, when they called me again and told me I was still in the race, I asked them to send me a text and not call again because I couldn't handle the pressure.

"They didn't send a text, they actually came and said, 'Welcome to the BBC'."

It was Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher who won Strictly in 2019 with pro partner Oti.

Strictly Come Dancing returns in 2020 on BBC One.

The line up for the show is typically confirmed in August and September.