Catherine Tyldesley has been forced to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing's live tour due to injury.

Catherine was absent from the tour's latest dates in Manchester and has now revealed she won't be rejoining the show.

In a statement posted on social media, Catherine said she was "devastated" after an injury left her unable to dance.

The actress wrote: "I’m absolutely heartbroken to let you all know that I’ve had to finish my time on the @strictlycomedancinglive tour earlier than expected.

"Unfortunately I’ve sustained an injury which means I’ll be unable to dance for a while. My experience of the tour has been a complete joy.

"Each audience has been so full of love for SCD. My fellow dancers are all phenomenal and I’m so grateful to have experienced such a magical show."

Catherine added: "Devastated is an understatement. Wishing my #Strictly family the best time with the rest of the tour. If you get chance to watch it - GO! It’s unbelievably magical."

Her pro partner on both the tour and last year's TV series Johannes Radebe replied: "Babe it's defo wasn't our last dance! ♥️"

Meanwhile, the Strictly tour social media accout posted: "The whole #Strictlytour family is wishing you the speediest of recoveries."

Strictly favourite and 2018 TV show winner Stacey Dooley is hosting the tour, which is currently in Belfast before moving to Glasgow and Nottingham later this week.

Those on the line up are social media sensation Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and Graziano Di Prima, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, actor Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara, Sky Sports presenter Alex Scott and Neil Jones, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

Also taking part are professional dancers Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Joshua Keefe, Jake Leigh and Robbie Kmetoni.

The tour stars TV Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood (who directs the live show for the 10th year) and Bruno Tonioli.

Limited tickets for remaining dates are on sale here.

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on TV in the autumn with its 2020 series.