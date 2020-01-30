Strictly Come Dancing's Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice have announced their split.

Strictly professional Giovanni took to Twitter today to reveal the pair had separated.

He wrote: "@ImAshleyRoberts and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future."

Ashley has yet to comment on the break up.

Pussycat Doll singer Ashley, who danced with Pasha Kovalev in 2018's show, was linked to Giovanni, who was partnered with Steps singer Faye Tozer, during the series.

But only after filming had wrapped up, did the pair go public with their relationship.

"Yes, we are seeing each other," Ashley announced in January last year. "And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We’re getting to know each other, and it’s nice."

When Strictly was on air it was claimed that the couple were in the "early stages of a new romance" after enjoying nights out together.

In November 2018, Ashley spoke out about the rumours, telling ITV's This Morning: "Giovanni and I are friends, and I am really really focused on the show. I am very passionate about being here and it’s about the dance for me, so… no, we are just friends. I’m single."

Following Strictly, Ashley went on to star in West End musical Waitress and will soon be touring the UK as part of The Pussycat Dolls reunion tour.

The group will be performing as a group for the first time in almost 10 years in their Unfinished Busines tour throughout April.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing will be back later in 2020 for a new series.