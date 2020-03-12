The 2020 Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer line-up for series 18 has been confirmed in full.

Strictly Come Dancing will be waltzing back onto BBC One for its new season this autumn as the NTA and Bafta award-winning entertainment show made by BBC Studios returns with more sparkle, glitz and glamour than ever before.

The professional dancer line up for the upcoming brand new series is now confirmed with a cast of world-class dancers are set to return to the iconic Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

However one familiar face won't be back.

Kevin Clifton revealed this month that he was stepping down from Strictly as a pro dancer after seven years.

He said: "Since first being called 'Kevin From Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley.

"After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career."

So who are the Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 Professional Dancers?

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 professionals line up

Confirmed to be making the Strictly 2020 pros are, for the men, AJ Pritchard, Aljaž Škorjanec, Anton Du Beke, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, and Neil Jones.

Joining them are leading ladies Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Oti Mabuse.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios, said: “It’s wonderful to welcome back so many talented individuals within this year’s line-up of Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers. They are each at the top of their game and as a cast are simply incredible.

"We can’t wait to see what magic they will bring to the ballroom this year. Strictly 2020 promises to be an unforgettable series, with more exceptional choreography and world-class dancing.”

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, added: “We are very proud of Strictly Come Dancing and our professional dancers. They are undoubtedly in a class of their own and they’ll be back in force this autumn to put our class of 2020 through their paces, providing another series of unmissable TV!”

Further announcements and information, including which dancers will be partnered with celebrity contestants, will be announced in due course.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins in September on BBC One.