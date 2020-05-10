Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up of rumoured celebrities

Ahead of the show's launch this autumn, these are the rumoured celebrities on the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up.

The last series of Strictly ended with Kelvin Fletcher lifting the glitterball.

Strictly is expected to be back on BBC One come September time (lockdown permitting) with what will be its eighteenth series.

So who could be on Strictly Come Dancing 2020? Here's a run down of the rumoured names so far...

Rumoured Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line up

Maya Jama

Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama is reportedly in talks to join the Strictly Come Dancing line up. There is said to be a "six-figure fee on the table" for Maya as bosses attempt to cast celebs for the autumn show.

Jamie Laing

Jamie Laing is set to take part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020 after being forced out of last year's series. Made In Chelsea's Jamie had to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing in 2019 following the launch show due to injury. Now it's been reported that Jamie is being lined up for the 2020 cast and is "fighting fit".

Michelle Keegan

Actress Michelle Keegan has been tipped for Strictly Come Dancing this year. The former Coronation Street star recently announced that she was stepping down from her role on BBC One's Our Girl. As for what's next, The Sun newspaper reports that Michelle could be set for the Strictly ballroom in the autumn.

Mark Labbett

The Chaser, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett says he hopes to be on Strictly Come Dancing. “I’d like to get on Strictly because I know that, like Russell Grant, I’d probably lose half a stone a week, plus the fitness would be a bonus," he told the Daily Mirror newspaper. "But I’ve been told by one of the choreographers, ‘Mark, we haven’t got a female who is even close to your height, it would look ridiculous’.”

Catherine Tate

Actress and comedian Catherine Tate is reportedly being lined up for Strictly Come Dancing. Catherine is best known for her self-titled sketch show and its regular characters including foul-mouthed Nan and Lauren 'Am I bovvered?' Cooper. Catherine could be set for the Strictly ballroom, with producers said to be working on a "big money" offer to sign the star.

Stacey Solomon

Loveable TV personality Stacey Solomon is rumoured to be taking part in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing with her odds beginning to crumble. Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Stacey Solomon made headlines when finishing in third place in the 2009 X Factor competition. Solomon also won the 10th series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! and punters are beginning to show support for the fun television star to take part in Strictly Come Dancing."

Lucy Fallon

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon has been rumoured for Strictly after exiting the ITV soap. Lucy joined Corrie in 2015 as Bethany Platt and said it was an "extremely difficult decision" to say goodbye.

Cheryl

Cheryl is being tipped for a stint on Strictly Come Dancing. The singer, who rose to fame in Girls Aloud, has been made one of the favourites to take part in this year's series. Bookmakers Ladbrokes have slashed the odds of Cheryl appearing in the ballroom following the BBC axing The Greatest Dancer after just two series.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will air on BBC One in the autumn.

The series typically kicks off in September.