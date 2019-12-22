Gemma Atkinson has admitted it's been weird dancing with Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special.

Strictly Come Dancing returns for an all-star festive one-off this week as six of the most-loved Strictly stars return to the dance floor for the annual special.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host with the panel made up of head Judge Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood.

Dancing the Jive with Gorka Márquez will be 2017 contestant Gemma.

The loved up couple met on the show two years ago where Gemma performed with pro Aljaž Škorjanec while pro dancer Gorka was partnered with Gemma's fellow celebrity contestant Alexandra Burke.

Speaking about dancing with Gorka for the first time, Gemma revealed: "It's weird but it's good. You kind of see it all from a new perspective, which is good.

"Dancing with Aljaž was so amazing. Dancing with Gorka is funny because he's very authoritative in the dance studio, which makes me laugh because at home it's me that wears the trousers!

"I've never seen Gorka at work so to speak, but he's a fantastic teacher.

"He's not giving me an easy ride, he's put his foot down for the time we're rehearsing - phone down, shoes on and let's get on with it. He was quite strict with me, which I liked."

Gemma went on to say that the pair have only managed to get in six hours of training.

She said: "I'm not winging it obviously, I know the routine, but if it was the main show then I'd be absolutely bricking myself right now and thinking I'm going home this week.

"Gorka's busy with the main show and we live in Manchester so we've been Face Timing at night and rather than the whole soppy 'I miss you', we've been going 'right, 5, 6, 7, 8' and trying to do the dancing. It's been quite funny."

Joining Gemma on the line up are Chizzy Akudolu, Debbie McGee, Joe Sugg, Mark Wright and Richard Arnold.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special airs Christmas Day on BBC One at 4:40PM.

The one-off festive instalment will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.