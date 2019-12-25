Liam Payne took to the stage for Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special this week.

Fresh from Niall Horan's performance on Strictly earlier this month, another One Direction star has made an appearance on the BBC One dance show

Liam performed his new song All I Want For Christmas on this year's festive special which aired on Christmas Day.

You can watch Liam's performance on Strictly Come Dancing below...

Strictly's traditional Christmas special will welcome back six of the most-loved Strictly stars to the dance floor for the annual special.

For the 2019 line up, Chizzy Akudolu will be dancing with Graziano Di Prima; Debbie McGee will be dancing with Kevin Clifton; Gemma Atkinson will be dancing with Gorka Márquez; Joe Sugg will be dancing with Dianne Buswell; Mark Wright will be dancing with Janette Manrara and Richard Arnold will be dancing with Luba Mushtuk.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will host with the festive foursome on the judging panel: Motsi Mabuse makes her debut on the Christmas special alongside fellow judges, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

They'll mark all the routines while the studio audience vote for their favourite in the pre-recorded special.

Alongside the routines from the couples, the Christmas special will open with a magical festive group routine alongside Strictly pros Johannes Radebe, Nadiya Bychkova, Giovanni Pernice, Katya Jones, Nancy Xu Xi, Aljaž Škorjanec.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special aired on BBC One on Christmas Day.