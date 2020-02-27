Bruno Tonioli is reportedly hoping to release an album after singing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Strictly judge opened one of last year's episodes with a rendition of Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, accompanied by a dazzling dance number from the professionals.

Now Bruno could be set to release his very own album.

Bruno shared with the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I will do it - I want to do new material, not just covers. The sound we’re going to go for is anthemic disco-type songs, very uplifting, where everybody can dance.

"A bit like Donna Summer - like Last Dance but done with my voice and given a contemporary twist.

"I think it’s time for a little bit of uplifting stuff."

Speaking at the launch of the Prince Of Egypt musical in London, Bruno added to the tabloid that he planned to reveal a first teaser of his music in the autumn.

It was first reported by The Sun newspaper last year that Bruno was hoping to put out a record in 2020.

"Bruno has been bugging producers for ages to let him sing on the show and was delighted when they finally gave him a shot," a source told the tabloid at the time.

They added: “The performance went down a storm and he has his heart set on releasing music.

"It’s been a life-long dream of his and now that fans have seen him in action, he is hoping to ink a deal soon.”

Bruno will be back on the Strictly Come Dancing panel later this year alongside Craig Revel Horwood and head judge Shirley Ballas.

They're set to be rejoined by Motsi Mabuse who made her debut on the BBC series last year, taking over from Dame Darcey Bussell.

And after proving a hit with both viewers and show bosses, she's reportedly been invited back for a second series.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, typically starting in September.