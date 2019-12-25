Strictly Come Dancing 2019's Christmas special airs today - here's who's on the line up!

Six of the most-loved Strictly Come Dancing celebrities from previous series are returning to the dance floor this Christmas Day, December 25.

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine in a bid to be crowned Christmas champions 2019.

Here's who's on the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line up, their pro partners plus their dances and songs for the evening..

Who's on Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special?

Richard Arnold will dance the Foxtrot with Luba Mushtuk to You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch

Mark Wright will dance the Salsa with Janette Manrara to Christmas Wrapping

Joe Sugg will dance a Street Commercial routine with Dianne Buswell to Sleigh Ride

Gemma Atkinson will dance the Jive with Gorka Márquez to I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Chizzy Adukolu will dance the Cha Cha with Graziano Di Prima to Get The Party Started

Debbie McGee will dance the quickstep with Kevin Clifton to Jingle Bells

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show wouldn’t be complete without the festive foursome on the judging panel: Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

The judges will be on hand to score each couple and spread some cheerful joy, yet it will be down to the studio audience to vote for which dancing duo will win the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2019 and lift the famous Silver Star trophy.

Alongside the couple's performances, there will be a special group routine and music from Liam Payne.

The One Direction star will be performing his new Christmas single.

Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special airs Christmas Day, Wednesday December 25 on BBC One at 4:40PM.