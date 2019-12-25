It was Debbie McGee who won tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special with a festive performance.

Series 15 contestant Debbie returned to the ballroom with pro partner Kevin Clifton tonight.

She was one of six of the most-loved and memorable Strictly Come Dancing stars from previous series to make a comeback for the festive edition of the nation’s favourite show to celebrate the magic of Christmas.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas line-up also included Chizzy Akudolu, Gemma Atkinson, Joe Sugg, Mark Wright and Richard Arnold.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show wouldn’t be complete without the festive foursome on the judging panel; Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas.

Each couple then took to the dance floor for their own very special performance.

Once all couples had danced, the studio audience voted for their favourite and their votes were combined with the judges' scores to decide the winner of the 2019 Strictly Xmas special.

Tess and Claudia announced Debbie and Kevin as the Christmas champions before presenting them with the famous Strictly Silver Star trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas results!

Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton performed the Quickstep to ‘Jingle Bells’ by Michael Bublé and scored 40

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell performed a Street Commercial to ‘Sleigh Ride’ by District 78 and scored 40

Chizzy Akudolu and Graziano Di Prima performed a Cha Cha to ‘Get The Party Started’ by Shirley Bassey and scored 36

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez performed a Jive to ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ by John Mellencamp and scored 35

Mark Wright and Janette Manrara performed a Salsa to ‘Christmas Wrapping’ by The Waitresses and scored 35

Richard Arnold and Luba Mushtuk performed a Foxtrot ‘You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch’ by Sabrina Carpenter and scored 32

After her victory, Debbie said: "I wasn’t expecting it! It’s just amazing but you know, everybody has been fantastic – I think it’s everybody’s because we all had a great time, everyone did such great dances”.

The icing on top of the Christmas cake was a special musical performance from Liam Payne who sang his new song ‘All I Want for Christmas'.

To close the show in spectacular style all the couples and judges took to the dancefloor once again for a Christmas party spectacular.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the special tonight on BBC One.