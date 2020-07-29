Scarlett Moffatt to take part in Strictly Come Dancing this year?

Scarlett Moffatt has dropped a hint she could compete in Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The former Goggleboxer, who won I'm A Celebrity in 2016, could be set for her next reality TV challenge.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today, Scarlett was quizzed on rumours she could be a part of Strictly's new line up.

Seemingly dodging the question from host Christine Lampard, Scarlett reacted: "I love Strictly!

"But if not, I'll just be there on TikTok making my own cha cha cha dance moves!"

Scarlett previously said she'd love to take part in the show, telling the Daily Mirror: "I’ve always loved Strictly – I’d love to be on it."

The TV presenter has spoken about her love of dance before, but suggested she had 'too much training' when she was younger to take part in the BBC One series.

During an episode of ITV gameshow Play To The Whistle in 2017, Scarlett revealed her passion for dance and how she had a load of trophies to her name.

"Good for you, girl – you've got to go on Strictly now," host Bradley Walsh told her on the show. "Scarlett, you've got to go on Strictly now if you've done ballroom. 600 trophies? You've got to go on it!"

However fellow star of the show, comedian Romesh Ranganathan remarked: "It's supposed to be for people who can't do it.

"She can't turn up with 600 trophies in the cabinet. We've got Scarlett the professional dancer, let's see if she's any good!"

While Scarlett's Strictly potential remains to be seen, a number of other celebs have been linked to the new series.

Other celebs rumoured for the line up include Radio DJ Clara Amfo, actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, TV host Michelle Ackerley and Westlife's Mark Feehily, who could reportedly be a part of Strictly's first ever same sex pairing.

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on BBC One later this year.

Picture: Instagram/@ScarlettMoffatt