The fees that Strictly Come Dancing celebrities are paid have reportedly been revealed.

And they're perhaps surprisingly low compared to other celebrity shows.

While some stars can pick up cheques for as much as £500,000 for a few weeks in I'm A Celebrity's camp or in Celebrity Big Brother's house, Strictly's contestants get much less for a LOT more work.

Unlike other shows where stars can negotiate their own fee, celebs on Strictly are said to all be paid the exact same although their final payout depends on how far they get in the competition.

How much are the Strictly Come Dancing line up paid?

According to The Sun newspaper, each celebrity is given a standard £25,000 fee for signing up which rises to £40,000 at the end of October.

Those who make the Quarter Finals enjoy £60,000 which climbs to £75,000 if they last an extra week and get into the semi-finals.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner will reportedly be paid £100,000.

Celebs can also make extra cash by signing up to the live tour, which takes place in the Spring the year after the series finishes.

While the money involved is still big bucks compared to your average yearly salary, it's not enough to entice some celebs to sign up.

Spice Girl singer Mel C previously complained that she had turned the show's "s**t" money down.

Chatting to the Daily Star newspaper in 2016, Mel C explained: “Strictly is really the only one of those shows that I would consider. I have had a meeting with them. They ask me every year to do it."

“The problem is if you do Strictly it’s so high profile and you’ll find yourself in the sidebar of shame every day.”

She added: “And the money’s s***!”

As for the Strictly pros, they're rumoured to all be paid around £50,000 each series and can double that figure by appearing on the live tour.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line up

The names on the latest Strictly cast included England international goalkeeper David James, stand up comedian Chris Ramsey and EastEnders' actress Emma Barton. More confirmed Strictly celebs are Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, TV legend Anneka RiceBBC Sports presenter Mike Bushell and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual.

Joining them on the Strictly line up were Viscountess Emma Weymouth, RuPaul Drag Race's Michelle Visage, Paralympic champion Will Bayley, and footballer and presenter Alex Scott.

Completing the line up were Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher, social media star Saffron Barker, Corrie actress Catherine Tyldesley, and gold medal winning Olympian James Cracknell.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.