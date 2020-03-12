Made In Chelsea 2020 air date, cast and new trailer from series 19

Made In Chelsea is back on E4 this month with its 19th series.

Here's all about the new season including when it's on TV and who's on the cast for 2020.

The MiC gang recently went to the Argentine capital Buenos Aires for a special over Christmas. Now they're back in SW3 for a brand new series of Made In Chelsea.

Made In Chelsea air date

Made In Chelsea's new series starts on Monday, March 23 at 9PM on E4. The new season will be made up of twelve episodes.

You can watch Made In Chelsea episodes online free and catch up via streaming via All4 (UK viewers).

Alternatively, you can stream or download episodes from Amazon Prime.

Made In Chelsea 2020 cast

Those on the cast for the new series of Made In Chelsea will see some familiar faces return.

Ollie Locke and Binky Felstead will both be returning to the show, together with Binky's mum Jane and Olly's fiancé Gareth.

Also back will be Olivia Bentley, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Jamie Laing, Zara Holland, Sam Thompson, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Sophie Hermann, Alex Mytton, Fredrik Ferrier, Harry Baron, Louise Thompson, Ryan Libbey and Mark Francis Vandelli.

Made In Chelsea spoilers

The new series will see Made in Chelsea OGs Ollie and Binky are back, and planning Ollie's wedding to fiancé Gareth.

"It’s the start of a new adventure as Gareth and I plan our wedding and I’m so excited everyone has the opportunity to watch the process. I can’t wait to see where this year takes us," said Olly

Binky added: "It's so good to be back with my Made In Chelsea family. To be coming back with my best friend, Ollie and his fiancé Gareth as we navigate the next stage of our lives is so exciting and I can’t wait for everyone to watch what we get up to this year".

Elsewhere in Chelsea, Jamie and Habbs are back on track after their dramatic reconciliation in Buenos Aires. Could cohabiting be on the cards as they view a plush potential pad?

Zara is also in the mood for interior design as she suggests dramatic changes to Sam's house and hints that she's keen to cement their relationship. But trouble looms when skittish Sam confides in Harry that he's not ready to take the next step.

Meanwhile, the lines of friendship have become blurred for flatmates Miles and Emily. But with Miles suddenly dating someone new, and an admirer about to reveal himself to Emily, will the flatmates ever become bedmates? Either way, an impending Chelsea love triangle spells trouble...