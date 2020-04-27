Made In Chelsea 2020 cast and spoilers from series 19

Made In Chelsea is back on E4 with its 19th series - who's on the cast and when is it on TV?

Here's all about the new season including the latest episode spoilers and who's on the cast for 2020.

The MiC gang recently went to the Argentine capital Buenos Aires for a special over Christmas. Now they're back in SW3 for a brand new series of Made In Chelsea.

Made In Chelsea start date

Made In Chelsea's new series started on Monday, March 23 at 9PM on E4 and aired weekly. The series was originally meant to run for 12 episodes but will now only run for six instalments after filming was halted. The final episode airs Monday, April 27.

You can watch Made In Chelsea episodes online free and catch up via streaming via All4 (UK viewers).

Alternatively, you can stream or download episodes from Amazon Prime Video.

Made In Chelsea 2020 cast

Those on the cast for the new series of Made In Chelsea will see some familiar faces return.

Ollie Locke and Binky Felstead will both be returning to the show, together with Binky's mum Jane and Olly's fiancé Gareth.

Also back will be Tiffany Watson, joined by regulars Olivia Bentley, Sophie ‘Habbs’ Habboo, Jamie Laing, Zara Holland, Sam Thompson, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Sophie Hermann, Alex Mytton, Fredrik Ferrier, Harry Baron, Louise Thompson, Ryan Libbey and Mark Francis Vandelli.

Joining them are Verity Bowditch, Amelia Mist, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Rosi Mai Waldon, Harvey Armstrong and Tristan Phipps.

Made In Chelsea spoilers

The new series will see Made in Chelsea OGs Ollie and Binky back, and planning Ollie's wedding to fiancé Gareth.

"It’s the start of a new adventure as Gareth and I plan our wedding and I’m so excited everyone has the opportunity to watch the process. I can’t wait to see where this year takes us," said Ollie.

Binky added: "It's so good to be back with my Made In Chelsea family. To be coming back with my best friend, Ollie and his fiancé Gareth as we navigate the next stage of our lives is so exciting and I can’t wait for everyone to watch what we get up to this year".

In the latest episode (April 27), Sam and his ex-girlfriend Tiff have been growing closer - unbeknown to Zara - and, when things go too far, Sam desperately tries to cover his tracks. Can he make things right with Zara before it's too late?

Meanwhile, Harvey is keen to cement his fledgling relationship with Emily, but an intervention from Miles causes him to question whether she's ready for the next step. Victoria is back in town and attempts to rope Mark-Francis into her latest hobby.

And Ollie and Binky don't see eye to eye when they discuss what she'll wear on his big day.

